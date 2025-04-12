Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SKWD. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.