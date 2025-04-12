Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 100,963 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.1 %

LINC stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

