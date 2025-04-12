NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,086,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,532,000 after buying an additional 76,211 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 904,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

