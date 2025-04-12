Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Acquires C$51,934.40 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 8,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,934.40.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
