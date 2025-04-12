Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Acquires C$51,934.40 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 8,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,934.40.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NXR.UN. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.