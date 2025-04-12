NFP Retirement Inc. Acquires 7,698 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

FELV stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

