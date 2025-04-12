NFP Retirement Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 249.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after buying an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,069 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1057 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

