NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.16 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.98.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
