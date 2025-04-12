NFP Retirement Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after buying an additional 740,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

