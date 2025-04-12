NFP Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,808 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $82,199,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,598,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $9,970,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 163,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $48.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.