Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 374,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 364,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.