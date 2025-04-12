Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.4 %

BLK stock opened at $879.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $987.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.