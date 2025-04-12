Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 519.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $534.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $481.83 and its 200-day moving average is $491.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.65.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

