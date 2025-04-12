Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 434,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 131,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.02 ($0.05).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
