Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 434,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 131,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.02 ($0.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.