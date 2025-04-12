NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 6369801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

