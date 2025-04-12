NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.34 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$30,287.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total transaction of C$282,870.00. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

