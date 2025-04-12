Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

