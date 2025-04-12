Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,197,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

DFAE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.