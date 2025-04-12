Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE ODC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $162,942. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9,083.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

