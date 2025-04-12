Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 56.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after buying an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 125.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -290.91, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

