Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

OLN opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 467,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after buying an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after buying an additional 256,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Olin by 5,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

