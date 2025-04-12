OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Raised to Moderate Sell at Cfra Research

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMVKY

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMVKY stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.