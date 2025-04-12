Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Acquired by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

