Optimize Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.95. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

