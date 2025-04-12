Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 3,800 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Carvana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

