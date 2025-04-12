Optimize Financial Inc Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,330,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

