Optimize Financial Inc Invests $494,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 888,710 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 314,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 199,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 118,539 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.