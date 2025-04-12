Optimize Financial Inc Invests $673,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 618,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $60.47 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $162.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.