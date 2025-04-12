Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 122.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Crocs by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

