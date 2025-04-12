Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Benchmark Electronics comprises approximately 1.4% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,909,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 166,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 436,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $35.23 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

