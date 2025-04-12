Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 4,786 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lear by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lear by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $138.69.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

