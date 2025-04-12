Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,112,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 262.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 205,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Stock Up 7.5 %

ORLA stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

