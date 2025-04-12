Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,682.10. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.