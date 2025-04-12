Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,682.10. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $156,427. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

