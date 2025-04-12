Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $103.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

