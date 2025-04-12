Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.85.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,595.90. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $164,838. Corporate insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

