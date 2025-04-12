Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.30 and last traded at C$11.96, with a volume of 651522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.69. The firm has a market cap of C$778.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,797.50. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,063.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

