Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). 988,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,000,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20 ($0.37).

Pensana Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £26,250 ($34,358.64). Also, insider Paul Campbell Atherley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,853.40). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 430,000 shares of company stock worth $9,690,000. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Pensana Company Profile

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

