Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Stryker accounts for 1.7% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 266,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average of $373.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.