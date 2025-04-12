Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $695,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $365.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

