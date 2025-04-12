Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking stock opened at $4,586.53 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,715.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,766.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

