Petros Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,051 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,269,000 after purchasing an additional 922,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,632 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE AMT opened at $213.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

