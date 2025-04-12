Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes $316,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.