Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

