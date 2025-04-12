Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,795,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

Shares of SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

