Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 1,145 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

