Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $8,179,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Cadre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,574,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDRE opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

