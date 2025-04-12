Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GAB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 776,591 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GAB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

