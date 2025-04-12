Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 73,285 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $93,393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

