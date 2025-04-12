Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,645,000 after buying an additional 148,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,348,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 149,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 549,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,791 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

