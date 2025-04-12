Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 1,041 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

